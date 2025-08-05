Not someone interested in 'Sarhad ke us par': Pijush Hazarika hits back at Gaurav Gogoi

Assam BJP Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 5 slammed Assam Congress MP and state Congress President Gaurav Gogoi accusing him of speaking in a way that benefits India’s enemies.



It began when Gaurav Gogoi posted a pointed question on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), asking, “Who in this country is qualified to give a certificate of a true Indian?” The post appeared to question the rising trend of political figures branding others as unpatriotic or anti-national based on differing views.



However, the post drew an immediate response from Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika, who replied, “Definitely not someone who has any interest in ‘Sarhad ke us par’," implying that Gogoi’s stance was sympathetic to India’s adversaries across the border.



The exchange follows closely on the heels of an earlier controversy in July 2025, when Hazarika launched a strong attack on Gogoi for his remarks during a Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor; the government’s counter-terror response following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Hazarika accused Gogoi of playing into the hands of India’s enemies by raising doubts about the operation’s outcomes.



On July 29, Hazarika posted a video clip of Gogoi’s Lok Sabha speech with the caption: “This is how the @INCAssam President serves the interest of Pakistan. He has excellent popularity there.” The clip reportedly featured segments of Gogoi’s statements that were picked up by Pakistani media outlets. Hazarika suggested that Gogoi’s words were used to question the Indian government and boost Pakistan’s narrative internationally.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the criticism. He called Gaurav Gogoi a “disgrace to Assam.” Sarma said Gogoi’s speech in Parliament was harmful to the country and helped Pakistan’s side. He also said Gogoi’s words were not just wrong in politics but also risky for India’s safety.