Not surprised by his resignation, will meet Bhupen Borah: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, February 16, said he would visit the residence of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Tuesday, February 17, evening to discuss his future political course, following Borah’s resignation from the Indian National Congress.



Sarma said he had already conveyed the information about the proposed visit to Borah and that the latter had welcomed the move. “I will visit his residence tomorrow and have a discussion on his future political vision,” the Chief Minister told reporters.



He clarified that, as of now, there is no information regarding Borah joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sarma added that Borah may need some time and space to reflect before taking any decision.



Referring to his own political journey, Sarma said he had spent 22 years in the Congress before leaving the party, while Borah continued for another decade. “I was in the Congress for 22 years and left, but he served 10 years more,” he said.