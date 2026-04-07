“Not the first time”: Congress's Deepak Bhardwaj slams Assam Police deployment in Delhi over Pawan Khera

Congress leader Deepak Bhardwaj on April 7, criticised the deployment of Assam Police to New Delhi in connection with party leader Pawan Khera, calling it a recurring pattern.

Speaking in New Delhi, Bhardwaj said such actions by police from BJP-ruled states against Congress leaders have happened multiple times in the past. He added that Congress workers from across the capital are gathering in large numbers to show support for Khera.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions over allegations made by Khera against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family. Khera had alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds multiple passports and has links to properties abroad. The Sarma family has strongly denied the claims, calling the documents fabricated and politically motivated.

Earlier, Assam Police conducted searches at Khera’s residence in Delhi as part of the investigation. A senior police official, Debajit Nath, confirmed the search but did not disclose further details.

Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had warned of stringent action and accused Congress leaders of spreading misinformation. He also claimed that Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad after the police searches and said the law would take its course.

The controversy has intensified ahead of the upcoming elections, with both BJP and Congress trading sharp accusations over the issue.