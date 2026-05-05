NOTA sees limited support: Assam tops with 1.29%, others below 1% in Assembly polls

The None of the Above (NOTA) option has once again failed to attract significant voter preference in the recently concluded Assembly elections, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

Among the five poll-bound regions, Assam recorded the highest NOTA share at 1.29 per cent, the only state where it crossed the one per cent mark. West Bengal followed with 0.81 per cent, while Puducherry registered 0.73 per cent. In Kerala, the figure stood at 0.58 per cent, and Tamil Nadu recorded 0.41 per cent.

The variation in NOTA usage across states reflects differing regional political dynamics, voter behaviour, and levels of engagement.

The NOTA option has also seen a declining trend in national elections. As per the Election Commission’s ‘Atlas-2024’, its share dropped from 1.08 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 0.99 per cent in 2024, marking its lowest-ever percentage since its introduction.

NOTA was first implemented in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections following a 2013 directive by the Supreme Court of India. Prior to that, voters who chose not to support any candidate had to use Form 49-O under election rules, which compromised ballot secrecy.

Despite enabling voters to reject all candidates, the Supreme Court has not mandated re-elections even if NOTA secures the majority of votes.

Voting for the Assembly elections in Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and West Bengal was held in April, with counting conducted on May 4.