Pulak Gogoi, one of Assam's most prominent figures in the arts and culture, passed away on Saturday, November 12 morning. He was 84.

Gogoi had long been receiving treatment at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after a long battle with liver ailment.

Gogoi, who was born in 1938, had a deep understanding of both canvas and celluloid, which led to a number of activities, including exhibitions in the 1960s in Guwahati, Shillong, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Washington as well as the introduction of the parallel film movement to the Assamese community with "Khoj."

Born to Soneswar Gogoi (an actor) and Gunabala Gogoi in 1938 at Jorhat, Gogoi did his schooling at his birthplace before becoming a student of the Bandra School of Art, Mumbai.

Gogoi’s first break as an artist came when he was studying in class VI. He was encouraged to take part in a drawing competition following which he continued to enhance his passion for colours and develop his skills in the world of painting.

His interest in caricatures too started at the art school. It was a sudden meet with art director AA Majid through an acquaintance in the late fifties that directed his art route towards cartoons and caricatures and under whom his interest in film-making also grew. Gogoi earned the privilege of being Assam’s first political cartoonist. He was briefly associated with The Assam Tribune as a cartoonist.

But Gogoi’s journey as a filmmaker began after few sacrifices. He had to sell off few of his paintings for funds to make his first film Khoj in 1975. Interestingly, Gogoi, who has to his credit several short stories and a novel, has written all the scripts of his movies.

A string of films came his way and the late seventies saw the director hog the limelight. Srimoti Mahimamoyi, Sadori, Sendur, Suruj, relor Alir Dubori Bon, Morom Nodir Gabhoru Ghat and Patni directed by him were popular. Besides, Gogoi directed several tele-films, short films and a television serial – Hridoy Jetia Nodi Hoi – telecast by Guwahati Doordarshan.

Pulak Gogoi has received numerous honors and medals. He won the Prag Cine Awards' Best Direction in Assamese Film Category in 2013 for Momtaz. In 2016, he also won the Guruji Adya Sharma award.

For his immense contributions to Assam's fine arts community, the state of Assam awarded Pulak Gogoi with the prestigious Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha award in the year 2017.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared deep condolences on the demise of artist cum filmmaker. Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma wrote, "Saddened by the demise of noted film director Pulak Gogoi. Born in 1938, Gogoi has enriched the world of Assamese cinema by directing several Assamese films. The demise of Pulak Gogoi, director of many popular Assamese films like Khoj, Smt. Mahimamayee, Suruj, Sandur, Mamtaz, Sarna, Patni, Gavru Ghat on The River Maram, is an irreparable loss to the cultural sector. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the veteran artist. Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul".