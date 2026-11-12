Gayatri Barua, wife of noted filmmaker Jahnu Barua, died in Pune on Thursday, November 12, following a suspected cardiac arrest while having a meal at a restaurant in the city.

According to preliminary information, Gayatri Barua collapsed while having a late lunch at a restaurant in Pune. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Speaking to India Today NE, filmmaker Manjul Barua, nephew of Jahnu Barua, said Gayatri Barua was possibly at the canteen of the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) in Pune, where she had been working on the restoration of the Assamese film Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai.

"She was probably at the Pune archive canteen, where she was working on restoring the Assamese film 'Halodhia Choraye Baodhan Khai' at the National Film Archive of India. She was having a late lunch when she suddenly collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors tried to revive her. However, the exact cause of her death is yet to be ascertained," Manjul Barua said.

He further stated that Gayatri Barua had no known illness, fever or other symptoms prior to the incident. The exact cause of death is expected to be established following a post-mortem examination, with further details likely to emerge on Friday, November 13 morning.

Gayatri met Jahnu Barua through their shared passion for cinema and married him in 1989. A filmmaker in her own right, she was widely credited with encouraging and inspiring him throughout his artistic journey.

She directly influenced some of his most celebrated works, including the National Award-winning film Baandhon (Waves of Silence). When Barua hesitated to make a film about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks due to budget constraints, she encouraged him to proceed independently with a modest budget.

Gayatri Barua is survived by her filmmaker husband Jahnu Barua and their actor son Ozu Barua.

Further details are awaited.