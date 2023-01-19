Noted Assamese poet and Jnanpith Awardee Nilmani Phookan has been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to age related health issues. Four departments of the hospital are currently treating and monitoring the poet’s health.

Abhijit Sarma, superintendent of GMCH, stated to the media on January 19 that Phookan's health is slightly better than it was when he was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition yesterday.

He is being treated by cardiology, neurology, anesthesia, and medicine, the four departments.

Phookan's complaint of difficulty breathing led Sanjeevani Hospital to refer him to GMCH on January 18 for early treatment.

According to Superintendent Abhijit Sarma of GMCH, Phookan has contracted septic shock, which has spread throughout his body, putting him at risk.

He was given antibiotics as a diagnosis to treat the infection.

He is undergoing non-invasive ventilation (NIV) at the moment, and no one is permitted to meet him at this time.

Since the poet has a high risk of contracting the disease, authorities at GMCH have urged people not to approach him.

Phookan is currently admitted to the 5th floor of GMCH's General ICU.



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