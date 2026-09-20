Noted Assamese poet, lyricist Anis Uz Zaman dies at 79

Noted Assamese poet and lyricist Anis Uz Zaman died at the age of 79 in Guwahati on Sunday, September 20 morning after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 5:40 am at a private hospital in the city.

His mortal remains are currently being kept at Nemcare Hospital. According to information available, the body will be taken to his residence in Shantipur, Guwahati, at around 8 am.

Born on February 3, 1947, Zaman was associated with Assamese literature and poetry for several decades. Besides writing poetry, he was known for his work as a lyricist and remained involved in various literary and cultural activities in the state.

Zaman completed his early education in Assam before pursuing higher studies. He subsequently worked as a teacher and was associated with academic institutions in the state. During his career, he also served at Gauhati University before joining R.D. Higher Secondary School, where he taught for several years.

He was a member of the Assam Sahitya Sabha and participated in several literary initiatives. His published poetry collections include Ajanji, Gulpi, Setujia Joon, Dekhomokali and Ei Batodeirei. Some of his poems were also translated into Bengali.

Zaman also represented Assamese literature at poetry gatherings in India and abroad. According to his biographical profile, he participated in international poetry conferences in Dhaka in 2001 and Kolkata in 2008, apart from attending various other literary programmes.

He was also involved in editing, literary discussions and other activities associated with the Assamese literary movement. In 2024, the Assam Sahitya Sabha recognised his contribution to Assamese poetry during its literary activities.

His death has been mourned by members of Assam's literary and cultural community, who remembered his decades-long contribution to Assamese poetry and literature.