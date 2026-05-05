“Nothing against him”: Hitendra Nath Goswami after defeating Gaurav Gogoi as BJP sweeps Assam

BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami on May 4 reiterated his commitment to public service after defeating Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the high-profile Jorhat Assembly constituency during the Assam Assembly elections.

Goswami, who defeated Gogoi by a margin of 23,182 votes, said the victory was not personal and clarified that he held no animosity towards his rival.

“I won the election, but that doesn't mean I have done something big. I am always devoted to the people... I have nothing against him,” Goswami told reporters after the results.

The victory in Jorhat emerged as one of the major political setbacks for the Congress in Assam, as the BJP-led NDA stormed back to power for a third consecutive term in the state.

Reacting to the massive mandate, BJP leaders credited Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the party’s success.

BJP candidate Tarang Gogoi claimed that the people of Assam had voted overwhelmingly for development and stability.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma kept his promise to make Assam one of the five developed states, and people have blessed him. People want development, they want Sarma as CM, Modi as PM, and India to move forward,” he said.

BJP candidate Suruj Dehingia also thanked party workers for their tireless efforts during the campaign, while BJP MP Pradan Baruah said the opposition lacked a strong foundation and failed to connect with voters.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in the 126-member Assam Assembly, winning 82 seats, while the Congress was reduced to just 19 seats, marking another dominant electoral performance for the saffron party under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership.