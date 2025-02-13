Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 13 took a veiled dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, without naming him, raising concerns over his past engagement with the Pakistan High Commission and his subsequent focus on sensitive defence matters.

Sarma pointed out that in 2015, the MP, despite not being a member of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi along with his startup, Policy for Youth, to discuss India-Pakistan relations.

The MP reportedly took 50 to 60 young Indians to meet Pakistani officials at a time when India had officially protested against Pakistan’s interference in internal affairs, particularly its engagement with the Hurriyat Conference.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that soon after the visit, the MP’s startup published an article in The Hindu criticizing the Border Security Force’s (BSF) handling of illegal Bangladeshi immigration.

A closer examination of his parliamentary questions, Sarma said, revealed a growing focus on sensitive defense issues, including inquiries about Coast Guard radar installations, India’s arms factories, aeronautical defense, transit routes for trade with Iran, Kashmiri students, and alleged attacks on churches—marking a noticeable shift in his areas of interest.



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Raising further concerns, Sarma pointed to the MP’s personal associations, particularly his marriage to a British citizen.



According to the Chief Minister, the MP’s spouse had previously worked for an American senator with close ties to the Pakistani establishment and later spent time in Pakistan, employed by an organization widely believed to be linked to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. The timing of these developments, he suggested, raised serious questions about the MP’s evolving political stance and interests.

CM Sarma’s remarks have ignited political debate, with the BJP doubling down on its criticism of Congress leaders over alleged foreign influences.

Meanwhile, responding to the ongoing spat over the social media, Gaurav Gogoi said that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit back at the BJP’s accusations regarding his wife's alleged ties to Pakistan, responding with a sharp retort. Speaking at an event in Nalbari, Gogoi remarked, “If Salman Khan’s wife can be an ISI agent like in Tiger Zinda Hai, then I must be a RAW agent too.”

The statement came amid BJP’s claims linking Gogoi’s wife to Pakistan, an allegation that the Congress leader dismissed as baseless and politically motivated.

Shifting focus to the upcoming elections, Gogoi addressed questions regarding Congress’ strategy for the 2026 Assembly elections. He affirmed that the party is inclined toward forging alliances with opposition forces, emphasizing unity as a key factor in electoral success. He also highlighted Congress’ commitment to strengthening its presence in the upcoming Panchayat elections.