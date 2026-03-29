Notorious criminal held with illegal firearm in Assam's Bilasipara, major crime averted

In a significant crackdown on crime, police in Assam's Bilasipara arrested a suspected notorious criminal and recovered an illegal firearm during a tactical operation on March 29.

The operation was carried out at Gutipara Part-I by a team from Bilasipara Police Station following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of an armed individual in the area. Acting swiftly, police set up a checkpoint under the jurisdiction of the Nayeralga Outpost and intercepted a suspicious auto-rickshaw.

During the search, the police apprehended Abdul Razzak Ali, a resident of Mayerchar under Nayeralga Block. A 7.65 mm pistol along with four rounds of live ammunition was recovered from his possession.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused is a habitual offender and is allegedly linked to a previous dacoity case in Guwahati. His presence in the district with a loaded weapon has raised concerns about possible criminal plans.

Police officials stated that the swift action may have prevented a major crime. The accused has been arrested, and the seized firearm and ammunition have been taken into evidence.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, and further investigation is currently underway to trace his links and the source of the weapon.