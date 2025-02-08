In a coordinated crackdown on drug trafficking, the Philobari and Kakopathar Police under Tinsukia district, Assam launched a joint operation in Philobari, resulting in the arrest of a key suspect involved in the illicit trade of drugs.

The arrested individual, identified as Manoj Kumar Sharma, alias Munna, is a notorious drug trafficker from Amguri who had long been under police surveillance for his alleged involvement in the narcotics trade.

Sharma’s criminal network had come under scrutiny earlier when his two sons were apprehended in Chabua for drug possession.

Despite multiple raids at his residence in Amguri, he had previously evaded capture, often fleeing the scene and openly defying law enforcement efforts.

During the latest operation, authorities seized approximately 12 grams of suspected contraband from Sharma. A Glamour motorcycle, reportedly used by him, was also confiscated as part of the investigation.