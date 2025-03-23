Notorious gangster and drug trafficker Jagdeep Singh, widely known as Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, has been transferred from Bathinda, Punjab, to Silchar Central Jail in Assam under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) confirmed the relocation in an official statement on Sunday, March 23.

A native of Gurdaspur, Punjab, Bhagwanpuria has been linked to 128 criminal cases, encompassing high-profile murders, extortion, arms smuggling, and multiple drug-related offenses since 2012. He is also a prime accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. His widespread criminal syndicate is reportedly involved in the trafficking of heroin, opium, psychotropic substances, and illegal firearms.

Despite being incarcerated in high-security prisons in Punjab, authorities revealed that Bhagwanpuria continued coordinating criminal operations from behind bars using mobile phones. His alleged ties with international networks in Canada, the USA, and Pakistan raised concerns, leading law enforcement agencies to shift him to Assam to dismantle his influence.

In a parallel crackdown, two other high-profile drug traffickers, Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Goldy, have also been relocated from Punjab to Dibrugarh Central Jail under the PITNDPS Act, as they were found to be actively engaged in illicit activities even while imprisoned. Additionally, long-time cross-border smuggler Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Havellian, who has been involved in illegal trafficking since 1992, was detained at Dibrugarh Central Jail on August 13, 2024, under the same legal provisions.