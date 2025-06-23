Notorious 'Trichy Gang' busted in Guwahati after series of car break-ins

Guwahati police have arrested five members of an interstate criminal gang following a targeted operation that solved multiple vehicle break-in cases plaguing the city.

The breakthrough came after Dr Banani Das filed a complaint about her car being vandalised near AG Bus Stop on Beltola Road. Thieves had smashed her vehicle's window and stolen her handbag containing documents and Rs 30,000 cash around 3:15 pm.

Police launched a comprehensive investigation using CCTV footage analysis and technical surveillance after noting similarities with previous incidents. The operation led them to Kamakhya and Maligaon Gosala areas, where they apprehended five suspects identified as members of the "Trichy Gang."

The arrested individuals include Shankar Naydu (57), the apparent leader from Tiruchirapalli, along with younger accomplices Bishal Naydu (22), Kadirvel Aramogam Nayadu (20), Karti Aramogam Nayadu (24), and Vacates Maranna Naydu (38). The suspects hail from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

During the arrests, police recovered a black backpack containing incriminating evidence including a rubber slingshot with 11 bearing balls specifically used to shatter car windows, multiple stolen purses containing Rs 1,910, and personal documents of the accused.

Under interrogation, the gang members confessed to their crimes and revealed their connection to a larger criminal network operating across Guwahati and other states. The group systematically targeted parked vehicles, using specialised tools to quickly break windows and steal valuables before escaping.