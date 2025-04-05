In a major breakthrough in the fight against wildlife trafficking, a court in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district has convicted four individuals, including notorious smuggler Rikoch Narjari from Assam, in a 2024 wildlife smuggling case. The conviction was delivered by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Alipurduar, marking a decisive step in curbing organized wildlife crime in the region.

Narjari, a known repeat offender in wildlife poaching and trafficking, was arrested in Assam last year based on a warrant issued by the Alipurduar court. His arrest proved to be pivotal in unearthing a larger smuggling network spanning across state lines.

Along with Narjari, the court also convicted Barun Ray and Paresh Ray of Jalpaiguri, and Ranjit Ray of Alipurduar, identified as active members of the same smuggling gang. The group was involved in the illegal trade of protected wildlife and their derivatives.

The swift conviction—secured within a year of the case registration—was made possible by the efficient and focused investigation carried out by the case's Investigating Officer. Authorities have praised the legal outcome as a strong deterrent against wildlife crime.

A source close to the investigation remarked, “This judgment reinforces our zero-tolerance policy towards wildlife trafficking and underlines the importance of coordinated action in protecting biodiversity.”

The verdict not only highlights the role of inter-state coordination but also the impact of a responsive judicial system in tackling wildlife-related offences. Conservationists have hailed it as a victory for India's ongoing efforts to safeguard its natural heritage.