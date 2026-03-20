NPP announces candidates for Assam Assembly Elections 2026, fields Daniel Langthasa from Haflong

The Central Election Committee of the National People’s Party (NPP) has announced its list of candidates for the forthcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Elections 2026 and the Nagaland Bye-Election.

According to the party statement issued from its headquarters in Shillong, Daniel Langshasa has been nominated for the 113-Haflong (ST) constituency, while Ganseng Sangma will contest from 28-Boko-Chaygaon (ST). Md. Aminul Islam has been fielded from 11-Mankachar (General) constituency.

For the Nagaland Bye-Election 2026, the party has named L. Abenjang as its candidate for the 28-Koridang (ST) Assembly constituency.

The party said the selection was made by its Central Election Committee for the upcoming electoral contests.