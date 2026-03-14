NPP strengthens foothold in Assam as former Congress leader Johnson Sangma joins party at massive rally

The National People’s Party (NPP) organised a massive joining programme at Gohalkona under the Boko-Chaygaon constituency on Saturday, March 14, marking a major push by the party to expand its political base in Assam.

The event witnessed the presence of NPP’s Working President and Meghalaya Minister for Public Health Engineering, Marcuise N. Marak, along with several senior party leaders and supporters.

The programme came close on the heels of another large-scale joining drive organised earlier in Dima Hasao, making it the second major political mobilisation by the party in the state in recent weeks.

A key highlight of the gathering was the joining of Johnson J. Sangma, Secretary of the Minority Department of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, who formally embraced the NPP. Alongside him, thousands of supporters from villages including Haribhanga, Hahim, and Gohalkona also pledged allegiance to the party.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma—who had been associated with the Congress for nearly 25 years—expressed disappointment over being denied a party ticket from the Boko-Chaygaon constituency. He stated that despite his long-standing service, the party chose to nominate a candidate who had joined only three months earlier.

Announcing his decision to chart a new political course, Sangma declared that he would now contest from the Boko-Chaygaon constituency under the NPP banner. He also paid tribute to the legacy of the late P. A. Sangma, the founder of the NPP, and praised the leadership of Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya.

Speaking at the event, Marcuise Marak emphasised that the NPP remains the only national party with its roots firmly embedded in the Northeast. He noted that unlike many other parties, NPP leaders—including MLAs, MPs and ministers—are accessible within the region itself.

“People do not need to travel to Delhi to meet our leaders; they can reach them in Guwahati or Shillong,” Marak said, urging people in Assam to strengthen the voice of the Northeast in the national political landscape by supporting the party.

The Meghalaya minister also informed that the situation in Garo Hills, following recent disturbances, has now returned to normal, with the state government closely monitoring developments.