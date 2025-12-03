NRL achieves Navratna status, marking major boost for Assam’s energy sector: Union Minister

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on December 2 announced that Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has been granted Navratna status, marking a significant milestone for the Assam-based public sector enterprise.

Calling it a moment of pride, the minister said the achievement reflects NRL’s strong financial performance and its ambitious expansion plans under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri highlighted NRL’s ongoing Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP), which will substantially enhance the refinery’s capacity, as well as the recently inaugurated Assam Bio-Refinery Pvt. Ltd. (ABEPL) bamboo-based 2G bioethanol plant. He said the plant has positioned Assam and the Northeast as important contributors to India’s energy security and green growth initiatives.

The minister also congratulated the workforce of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, promoter Oil India Limited, equity partner Engineers India Limited and the Government of Assam for their roles in achieving the upgraded status.

He said the Navratna recognition will empower NRL with greater financial and operational autonomy, enabling it to pursue larger projects and drive further industrial growth in the region.

