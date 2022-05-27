The public sector Numaligarh Refinery Limited on Thursday contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the state government’s relief efforts in the wake of the state’s ongoing floods.

According to official, the check was formally handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by NRL Managing Director (In-Charge) Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli, NRL Director (Finance) Indranil Mittra, the oil major’s independent Directors Sylvanus Lamare and Sudip Pradhan were present on the occasion.

This is a token gesture by NRL to assist the state machinery in grappling with the massive destruction and damage caused by the floods, which resulted in the loss of precious lives, widespread property destruction and the displacement of lakhs of people from their homes, official added.