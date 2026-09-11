NRL net worth rises 17.69% to Rs 18,912 crore, profit jumps over 90% in FY26

Assam-based public sector oil company Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) recorded a strong financial performance in 2025-26, with its standalone net worth rising 17.69 per cent to Rs 18,912 crore and profit after tax surging by more than 90 per cent, chairman Ranjit Rath said on September 11.

Announcing the company's performance after its 33rd Annual General Meeting, Rath said NRL's revenue from operations increased to Rs 26,393 crore in 2025-26 from Rs 25,147 crore in the previous financial year.

The company's standalone profit before tax stood at Rs 4,077 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 3,057 crore, marking a growth of more than 90 per cent over 2024-25. Earnings per share also increased to Rs 17.52 from Rs 9.82.

Rath attributed the higher profitability primarily to improved product margins and increased sales volumes during the year.

NRL processed 3,113 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during 2025-26, operating at 103 per cent of its rated capacity. Total sales volume stood at 3,200 TMT.

The refinery also achieved record production of Motor Spirit (MS), with output reaching 727 TMT and surpassing the previous high of 725 TMT. Sulphur recovery touched a new record of 6.3 TMT, compared with the earlier high of 5.6 TMT.

NREP expansion project makes progress

NRL's flagship Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP) had achieved 87.1 per cent physical progress as of March 31, Rath said.

The Siliguri Marketing Terminal is also being expanded and augmented to facilitate the evacuation of petroleum products following the commissioning of NREP.

Rath, who is also chairman and managing director of Oil India Ltd, said NRL's growth trajectory was further recognised with the company's elevation from Miniratna Category-I to Navratna status on December 3, 2025.

The company is also focusing on innovation and entrepreneurship through its 'Ideation' programme, under which promising start-ups are supported and funded.

Rath said the initiative aims to build an ecosystem for innovation while contributing to the development of new technologies and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The strong FY26 performance comes as NRL advances its major expansion project, which is expected to significantly increase the refinery's capacity and strengthen its role in Assam's energy and industrial landscape.