NRL to set up 14 elephant monitoring towers in Assam's Numaligarh to strengthen human-elephant coexistence

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has undertaken a special initiative to monitor wild elephant movement and strengthen early warning mechanisms in Numaligarh-Morangi and adjoining areas, with an estimated investment of approximately Rs 64.75 lakh.

Under the initiative, 14 elephant monitoring towers are planned at identified elephant-prone locations, including Dholagaon, No. 2 Kaibarta, Bogoriani, Kuruwabahi, Dhuliagaon, No. 5 Rongbong, No. 4 Rongbong, Borchapori, Mithamchapori, Ponka Sengamorajan, Hatimorajan, Difalopathar, Bhulaguri and Kordoiguri.

The towers are intended to help track elephant movement and facilitate timely warnings to nearby communities, particularly during the evening and night when elephants may move towards agricultural fields, tea gardens and human settlements.

Each tower is estimated to cost around Rs 5 lakh, with the total project expenditure estimated at Rs 64.75 lakh. The proposed structures will also feature environment-friendly facilities, including solar-powered lighting and fans and solar water-heating systems.

Besides monitoring elephant movement, the towers are being planned to serve as resting spaces for farmers working in nearby fields, providing access to basic amenities such as water.

NRL has also highlighted the potential of the infrastructure to support agri-tourism and nature-based tourism, given the region’s agricultural landscape, tea gardens and elephant habitats.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening coordination between local communities, the Forest Department and other concerned authorities through improved monitoring and early warning systems.

NRL emphasised that reducing human-elephant conflict will require not only infrastructure but also community participation and public awareness. Residents have been advised to avoid approaching or provoking wild elephants and to inform the Forest Department or concerned authorities when elephant movement is detected.

The initiative seeks to improve the safety of both local communities and elephants while supporting long-term efforts towards human-elephant coexistence in the Numaligarh-Morangi region.