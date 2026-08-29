NSCN (IM) cadre apprehended in Ledo, security forces recover mobile phone

Security forces apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) [NSCN (IM)] during a special operation in the general area of Ledo, officials said.

Acting on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of an NSCN (IM) cadre allegedly involved in weapon-related activities and collection of extortion money, the 20 Assam Rifles launched a special operation in the area on August 28.

During the operation, the security forces apprehended an active cadre at around 6.35 pm. The individual was identified as SS Sergeant Major Yangsin Khocha, a resident of Phangsun village under Namtok police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

A mobile phone and a carry bag were recovered from his possession, according to the security forces.

Preliminary interrogation reportedly revealed information about the movement of other cadres in the area and their alleged activities targeting security forces. The apprehended cadre was also found to be operating under the direction of previously apprehended NSCN (K-YA) cadre SS Captain Yumsen Kongkang, indicating a possible link between the two individuals within the insurgent network operating in the region.

During questioning, Khocha reportedly provided information about the alleged infiltration of cadres along with weapons into the Changlang area. The cadres were purportedly planning attacks against security forces and were also involved in the collection of extortion money, officials said.

He also allegedly disclosed his involvement in funnelling extortion proceeds to senior cadres.

Further investigation is underway to verify the information obtained during the preliminary interrogation and identify other individuals linked to the network.