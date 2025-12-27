NSCN (KYA) cadre arrested in joint operation by Assam Rifles, Police in Assam’s Namtola

A joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Assam Police led to the arrest of an NSCN (KYA) cadre in the Namtola area, officials said.

According to security sources, specific input was received at around 5 pm regarding the movement of an NSCN (KYA) cadre in the general area of Namtola. Acting on the information, a joint team of the 23 Assam Rifles and Assam Police launched an operation at approximately 5.30 pm.

During the operation, the security forces apprehended Wangmei Konyak, an NSCN (KYA) cadre, who is a prime accused in the killing of Muslek Ali of Namtola on November 25, 2024.

The arrested cadre has been identified as Wangmei Konyak, son of Changlang Konyak, a resident of Changlangshu village under Namsa police outpost in Mon district of Nagaland.

Security personnel recovered a .32 pistol, one magazine, six live rounds of ammunition, and tax collection receipts from his possession.

Officials said further interrogation of the arrested cadre is underway to ascertain his involvement in other cases and to identify possible links with the banned outfit.