Troops of Lekhapani Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps based on input received regarding the presence of suspected armed cadre in General area Amguri launched an operation with Assam police, an official informed on September 25.

The swift action of the security forces resulted in the apprehension of two NSCN(IM) cadres along with a 7.62mm pistol and one magazine. The cadres have been handed over to Amguri police for further investigation.

A cadre of the ULFA(Independent), a banned organization, was detained in Assam's Charaideo district and a cache of rifles and ammunition was found in his possession on September 24.

Troops of Joypur Battalion of Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps apprehended the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) member from Sonari