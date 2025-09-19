NSUI Assam demands three-day closure of educational institutions to mourn Zubeen Garg

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) Assam has requested the state education minister to declare a three-day closure of all educational institutions across Assam to mourn the passing of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

In a letter addressed to the Education Minister of Assam dated September 19, NSUI Assam State President Kaushik Kashyap Kalita expressed the organisation's grief over the loss of the beloved artist.

"His death is not just the loss of an individual but the loss of a cultural institution, a voice that carried the emotions, identity, and pride of every Assamese," the letter stated, highlighting Garg's significant impact on Assamese culture and society.

The student organisation emphasised Garg's role as more than just an entertainer. "For decades, Zubeen da was not only a singer, but the heartbeat of Assam. From every Bihu stage to every home, his songs defined our joys and sorrows, our love and festivals, our very sense of belonging," the letter noted.

NSUI Assam described the proposed closure as necessary for collective mourning, arguing that such a gesture would allow students, teachers, and citizens to honour Garg's memory and reflect on his contributions to Assamese culture.

The organisation appealed to the education minister's understanding of young people's sentiments, stating: "We hope you will understand the sentiments of lakhs of young people and take immediate steps to declare this closure, thereby paying the tribute that Zubeen da truly deserves."