NSUI Assam vice-president detained at Guwahati airport, Congress alleges targeted action

NSUI Assam vice-president Junaid Hussain was detained by Assam Police at Guwahati airport while travelling to Delhi, according to an allegation made by an Assam Congress spokesperson on October 12.

The spokesperson alleged that Junaid was stopped by airport security while completing his check-in through DigiYatra, whereas a Congress MLA travelling with him was allowed to proceed after completing the regular check-in process.

In a post on X, the spokesperson claimed that Junaid had no criminal record and alleged that he was targeted because of his association with the Congress and his religious identity.

The spokesperson also raised concerns over the use of digital check-in systems at airports, alleging that such platforms could be used to identify opposition party workers and dissenters through social media profiling and digital footprints.

Calling the incident a matter of concern, the spokesperson urged people opposed to the BJP to avoid digital web check-in facilities at airports. The post also advised them to switch their mobile phones to airplane mode before entering airports and railway stations.

The Congress spokesperson said the party would pursue legal action over the incident.