NTPC Bongaigaon installs artificial canopy bridges to protect endangered Golden Langur in Assam's Kokrajhar

In a significant step towards wildlife conservation and environmental sustainability, NTPC Bongaigaon has supported an innovative project aimed at protecting the endangered Golden Langur by establishing Artificial Canopy Bridges in the Nadangiri–Baxamara–Amguri–Nayekgaon–Chakrashilla Forest Complex of Kokrajhar district, Assam.

The project, titled “Establishing Artificial Canopy Bridges as Road Overpass and Linking Populations of Endangered Golden Langur through Village Corridor in Nadangiri–Baxamara–Amguri–Nayekgaon–Chakrashilla Forest Complex, Kokrajhar, Assam, India,” was implemented during FY 2025–26 with financial support of Rs 10 lakh from NTPC Bongaigaon under its Sustainable Development initiatives.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with the Haltugaon Forest Division and the Primate Research Centre, North-East India, combining institutional support, scientific expertise and field-level conservation measures for the long-term protection of the Golden Langur.

The Golden Langur (Trachypithecus geei), one of the world’s rarest primates, is found mainly in western Assam and neighbouring Bhutan. The species faces increasing threats from habitat fragmentation, shrinking forest corridors and expanding road networks. As forest canopies become disconnected, these tree-dwelling primates are often forced to descend to the ground and cross roads, exposing them to vehicular collisions, injuries and other human-induced risks.

To address this challenge, six Artificial Canopy Bridges were installed at strategically identified locations across the forest landscape. These aerial bridges reconnect fragmented tree canopies and provide a safer passage for Golden Langurs and other arboreal wildlife to move between forest patches without descending onto the road surface.

The intervention is expected to improve habitat connectivity, reduce the risk of road-related mortality and facilitate the safe movement of Golden Langurs between isolated forest patches. Improved connectivity may also support genetic exchange between separated populations, which is crucial for the long-term survival and ecological resilience of the species.

For scientific monitoring, three camera traps were installed at selected locations to document wildlife movement and assess the utilisation and effectiveness of the canopy bridges. The monitoring system will help researchers study behavioural patterns and generate valuable conservation data for future planning.

The project also included the installation of four wildlife awareness and road-safety signages along critical stretches of the corridor. These signages urge motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution while travelling through ecologically sensitive areas, while also creating awareness among local communities and road users about the presence of Golden Langurs and the need to protect their habitat.

As part of the habitat restoration component, 2,000 saplings of native tree species were planted in the project area. The plantation initiative aims to enhance green cover, improve habitat quality and gradually strengthen natural canopy connectivity across the landscape.

NTPC Bongaigaon stated that the project seeks to create long-term conservation outcomes by combining wildlife-friendly infrastructure, scientific monitoring, habitat restoration and public awareness. The initiative also encourages greater involvement of local communities and stakeholders in protecting the unique biodiversity of the region.

The Golden Langur Canopy Conservation Project demonstrates how collaboration among a public-sector enterprise, the Forest Department and scientific institutions can provide practical solutions to complex conservation challenges and contribute significantly to safeguarding one of Assam’s most distinctive and endangered primate species for future generations.