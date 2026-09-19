NTPC Bongaigaon plants Nahor saplings in memory of Zubeen Garg

NTPC Bongaigaon paid tribute to Assam’s musical icon Zubeen Garg on his first death anniversary with a Nahor plantation drive and a commemorative gathering organised under the aegis of its Employees Welfare Association.

The plantation programme was held near the Administrative Building, where NTPC Bongaigaon Head of Project Arnab Maitra led the initiative. He was joined by Head of HR Amit Kumar Asthana, heads of departments, senior officials, employees and members of the association.

Nahor saplings were planted in memory of Zubeen, whose music and distinctive voice remain closely associated with Assam’s cultural identity.

The plantation was conceived as a living tribute to the singer, whose influence extended beyond music and resonated with generations of people across Assam and other parts of the country.

Later in the evening, employees, their family members and children gathered at the Community Mandap to pay floral tribute to Zubeen.

The intimate commemorative programme provided members of the NTPC Bongaigaon community an opportunity to remember the singer’s life, music and enduring connection with the people of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Arnab Maitra reflected on Zubeen’s musical legacy and his ability to bring people together through his songs.

He said Zubeen was more than a celebrated singer and described him as a voice of Assam who carried the state’s language, emotions and identity to audiences across generations.

Employees and children also shared their memories of Zubeen and spoke about the place his songs continue to hold in their lives.

Zubeen’s music was played during the gathering, turning the evening into a collective remembrance of an artiste whose work continues to resonate with listeners.

The commemorative activities brought together employees, families and children of the NTPC Bongaigaon community to remember Zubeen on his first death anniversary, with the Nahor plantation serving as a lasting symbol of the community’s tribute to the singer.