NTPC launches girl empowerment mission in Assam’s Kokrajhar, 40 rural girls to receive life-skills training

India’s largest power producer, NTPC, has launched the fourth edition of its flagship Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) at its Bongaigaon plant in Kokrajhar district, Assam. The month-long programme, running from July 1 to July 30, aims to equip 40 underprivileged girls, aged 10–12, from 12 local schools, with essential life skills, leadership training, and holistic development.

GEM 2025, a key initiative under NTPC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, promises a transformative experience through structured academic learning, creative expression, and a strong focus on the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of participants.

The programme was officially inaugurated by Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Masanda M Pertin alongside Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon. In his address, Pertin emphasized that empowering young girls contributes to the resilience of families and the overall progress of communities. Maitra echoed this sentiment, calling GEM a foundation for nurturing future women leaders and reaffirmed NTPC’s commitment to inclusive development.

Launched nationally in 2018, the Girl Empowerment Mission has already impacted the lives of over 12,700 girls across NTPC’s operational zones. The initiative continues to advance gender equality and sustainable community growth, particularly in underserved rural areas.