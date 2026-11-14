Nuravi Productions has created a patriotic song dedicated to the courage, sacrifices and service of Assam Rifles personnel. The song was officially unveiled by Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, during the force's Annual Event.

The musical tribute seeks to recognise the contributions of Assam Rifles personnel and highlight the values of patriotism, courage and commitment associated with the force. The launch event witnessed the presence of soldiers and dignitaries, with the composition receiving an encouraging response from those attending the programme.

Speaking on the initiative, Ravi Ranjan Choubey, Chairman of Nuravi Group, said the organisation considered it an honour to dedicate the song to Assam Rifles personnel.

He said the initiative was aimed at recognising the sacrifices and unwavering commitment of the personnel who serve the country and protect its people. He added that the composition was an effort to express gratitude through music and encourage citizens to acknowledge the contributions of security forces.

During the event, Choubey was also felicitated by Assam Rifles in recognition of the initiative and Nuravi Productions' contribution through the musical tribute.

The production house said the initiative aims to take the message of patriotism beyond the armed forces and reach audiences across the country, while highlighting the dedication and sacrifices of personnel serving in Assam Rifles.

The patriotic song is available on Nuravi Productions' official YouTube channel, with the organisation encouraging viewers and listeners to watch and share the musical tribute.

Watch the musical tribute: Nuravi Productions' tribute to Assam Rifles



https://youtu.be/p0BUFu2FtJI