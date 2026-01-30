Odisha Parab to celebrate art, culture and tourism in Guwahati from Jan 30

Odisha Parab, a three-day cultural and tourism festival showcasing the rich heritage, art, cuisine and tourism potential of Odisha, will be held in Guwahati from January 30 to February 1, 2026, at hotel Radisson Blu.

The event was announced on January 29, during a press conference addressed by Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who said the festival aims to present Odisha as a state that preserves its cultural roots while moving forward with inclusive development and creativity. She said Odisha Parab reflects the state’s journey of progress alongside its deep respect for tradition.

The festival will offer visitors an immersive experience of Odisha’s artistic and cultural traditions. A dedicated craft and handloom section will display traditional silver filigree work, wood and stone carvings, palm-leaf engravings, brass and bell-metal crafts, wooden toys, Sambalpuri tie-and-dye sarees, tussar and silk textiles.



The event will be attended by distinguished dignitaries, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MLA, Guwahati West Shri Ramendra Narayan Kalita; Chief Secretary of Assam Ravi Kota, Commissioner & Secretary, Assam Tourism Department Diganta Barah, Mayor, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sarania along with several other eminent dignitaries.

Traditional Odia cuisine will be another major highlight, with visitors able to sample popular dishes such as Dalma, Ghanta, Pakudi, Mutton Chop and a variety of regional sweets and pithas including Chenna Poda, Rasgolla, Enduri and Arisa. Millet-based bakery items and traditional snacks will also be featured.

Cultural performances during the event will showcase Odisha’s classical and folk dance traditions, including Odissi, Gotipua, Chhau and Sambalpuri dance forms.

Odisha Parab will also highlight the state’s tourism offerings, including nature-based, heritage and eco-tourism destinations, aimed at strengthening tourism ties between Odisha and the North-East and promoting sustainable travel experiences.

The festival will be open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm on all three days, with free entry for visitors.