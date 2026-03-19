Of 88 Assam BJP candidates, 19 are from Congress, 11 from other parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 19 announced candidates for 88 constituencies for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, with a significant proportion of nominees being leaders who previously belonged to opposition or regional parties.

An analysis of the list shows that at least 30 candidates, roughly 35 per cent, have switched to the BJP from the Congress, AGP, and smaller regional or tribal formations.

Among these, the largest share comprises former members of the Indian National Congress, with around 19 candidates having crossed over to the BJP over the years.

Prominent among them are Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with senior leaders like Jayanta Malla Baruah, Pijush Hazarika, Ajanta Neog, Rupjyoti Kurmi, and Bhupen Borah, Pradyut Bordoloi, among others.

The inclusion of such leaders underlines the BJP’s continued strategy of consolidating influential figures from the Congress ahead of the polls.

In addition, at least six candidates in the list have roots in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a BJP ally and key regional force in Assam politics.



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Notable names include Chandra Mohan Patowary, Padma Hazarika, and Naba Kumar Doley.

The BJP list also features five leaders who emerged from smaller regional and tribal organisations, reflecting the party’s outreach among indigenous communities.

These include Biswajit Daimary, who was earlier associated with the Bodoland People's Front, and Ranoj Pegu, whose political journey began with tribal activism and leadership in the Mising Autonomous Council.

Others include Bhubon Pegu, linked to the Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Rama Kanta Dewri, associated with the Tiwa Jatiya Oikya Mancha, and Tankeswar Rabha of the Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM).

Political observers note that the BJP’s candidate list leans heavily on leaders with strong local networks, many of whom built their political careers in rival parties or grassroots organisations before switching sides.

They say this trend points to a shifting political landscape in Assam, where traditional party loyalties are becoming less rigid as elections approach.

With a significant number of such leaders in its very first list, the BJP seems to be relying on both its organisational machinery and the influence of these entrants to strengthen its position in the state.