Oil company's rural camp revives traditional crafts among Assam students

A three-day cultural preservation initiative in rural Assam has successfully introduced dozens of students to traditional crafts and dance forms that risk disappearing amid rapid modernisation.

Cairn Oil & Gas organised the camp at Toratali Agchamua L.P. School in Naginijan, Jorhat district, where students from local communities participated in classical dance training, bamboo craft workshops, and life skills sessions. The program represents the company's effort to address the growing disconnect between young people and their cultural heritage.

Professional cultural dancer Priyakshi Saikia from Jorhat led the classical dance sessions, where many participants encountered traditional dance forms for the first time. "The children showed remarkable enthusiasm and curiosity," Saikia noted, emphasising how quickly students absorbed the movements despite their inexperience.

The bamboo craft workshops, conducted by specialist Netra Kachari, taught students to create functional items using locally sourced materials. Art and craft expert Priyanka Saikia supervised sessions where children learned that "art and craft are more than hobbies, they are expressions of identity."

Masumi Gogoi, a community representative and self-help group member from Agchamua village, expressed particular satisfaction with the bamboo craft component. "Bamboo craft has always been an important and practical part of our culture here in Assam. However, with modernisation, fewer young people are learning these traditional skills," Gogoi explained. "Watching our children create beautiful bamboo fans and other items filled us with pride and joy."

The Cairn Vedanta team conducted life skills sessions focused on career development and personality building through interactive activities designed to help students identify their aspirations and build confidence.

The initiative addresses concerns that urban influences and digital technology are eroding connections to traditional knowledge systems in rural communities. By combining cultural education with practical skills training, the program aims to prepare students for modern careers while maintaining their cultural identity.

The camp's success has generated interest from other communities in the region, with parents praising the combination of entertainment and education. Local educators noted increased student engagement with traditional subjects following the workshops