Assam police's criminal investigation department (CID) has taken over the probe into the sensational Oil India Limited cyberattack case.

A team of officials from the Assam police's CID's cybercrime cell has already set up camp at Oil India Limited's field headquarters in Duliajan, Dibrugarh district.

Earlier, a two-member team from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) made a visit to Oil India Limited's Duliajan field headquarters in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The IB team conducted a probe into the recent hacking of Oil India Limited's Duliajan headquarters in Assam's server.

Officials from Oil India Limited's geology and reservoir (GR) department were questioned by the IB investigation team.

Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, two more central government nodal agencies, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN) reached Duliajan to investigate the matter.

According to reports, the IB team also has photographic evidence relating to the case in its possession.

The intrusion on the server of Oil India Limited's registered headquarters in Duliajan, is suspected to have been carried out by a group of international hackers.

Before hacking into the servers of Oil India Limited's Duliajan registered headquarters in Assam, the hackers demanded a ransom of 7500000 US Dollars.

Before breaching the company's systems, the hackers were able to send a ransom demand through a note from an infected PC at the Duliajan-based field headquarters of Oil India Limited in Assam. This is stated in the FIR filed by Oil India Limited in connection with the case at the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh.