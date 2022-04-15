In a latest update, the team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and state cyber started investigation of the cyber attack of Ransomware on Oil India Limited's registered headquarter at Duliajan.

Two more central government nodal agencies, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Computer Emergency Response Team - India (CERT-IN) will be reaching Duliajan today for the investigation.

As per report, another Delhi based cyber expert team will be arriving soon to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, Oil India Ltd have lodged a complaint at Duliajan Police Station vide case no. 75/22 U/S 385 IPC R/W Sec 66/66F under IT Act.

Earlier, on Sunday, the OIL server network and other related services are affected due to the cyber attack.

It is learnt that the cyber attacker has demanded 7500000 USD as a ransom through a note from the infected PC as a result, OIL and Govt. exchequer has incurred huge financial loss and business through IT has been seriously affected.