Oil India Limited (OIL) on Wednesday, November 11 increased its ex-gratia assistance for the families of the six workers killed in the fire at its Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) in Assam's Tengakhat from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.

The decision comes after the death of the sixth victim on November 10, making the incident the deadliest in the history of the state-owned oil major. The death toll has surpassed that of the 2020 Baghjan gas and oil leak crisis.

In a statement, OIL said, "OIL is enhancing its previously announced ad hoc ex gratia assistance from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh for each deceased person's family."

Separately, the contractor firm that employed the workers has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each deceased worker and Rs 5 lakh to the family of each injured worker.

OIL said it was reaching out to the families of the deceased contractual employees to facilitate the disbursement of the announced assistance. The company added that the process would be followed by the settlement of all applicable statutory dues and benefits.

The fire broke out at around 9.05 am on November 6 in the indirect bath heater area of the ITF, which had been isolated for maintenance since November 4.

One worker died at the site, while five others succumbed to their injuries over the following days. The toll reached six on November 10, when 58-year-old Golap Dutta died at a private hospital in Dibrugarh. His death came hours after 38-year-old Kumud Gogoi succumbed to his injuries.

OIL said it had made efforts to ensure the injured workers received the best available medical treatment. A medical specialist was flown in from Delhi to Dibrugarh to assess the condition of the injured and provide guidance on their treatment.

Following the assessment, one injured worker was airlifted to Delhi on November 9 and admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.

The company said it remained focused on facilitating medical care for the injured worker and extending support to all affected families.

"At this hour of grief, OIL stands with the bereaved families and reaffirms its commitment to extending all possible assistance, care and support during this difficult time," the company said.

Meanwhile, OIL has suspended four personnel responsible for overseeing the site and constituted an internal inquiry committee to examine the immediate and underlying causes of the fire.

The committee is expected to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident as the company faces questions over the fatal accident at its Tengakhat facility.