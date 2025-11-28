Oil spill near Guwahati's Greenwood Resort triggers major traffic snarl on NH-27

A heavy oil spill on National Highway 27 near Greenwood Resort in Guwahati’s Khanapara area led to massive traffic congestion, causing inconvenience to hundreds of commuters.



According to sources, the incident occurred when a large crane, traveling from Siliguri to Haflong, was hit by a truck. The collision resulted in a rupture of the crane’s oil chamber, releasing a significant quantity of oil onto the road surface. The stretch quickly turned slippery, posing a serious risk to vehicles moving along the busy highway.



Traffic movement, especially along the Guwahati-to-Jorabat route, was severely disrupted, leading to long queues and slow vehicular flow. Responding swiftly, Khanapara Traffic Police arrived at the site and spread sand across the oil-covered section to prevent mishaps and restore smooth traffic.



Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Motorists have been advised to exercise caution while driving past the affected zone near Greenwood Resort, as clean-up operations continue.