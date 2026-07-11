Old Saraighat Bridge to remain closed from July 13; traffic diversions announced in Guwahati

The Guwahati Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions and restrictions ahead of the repair and restoration of the old Saraighat Bridge over the Brahmaputra, which will begin on July 13, 2026.

According to the notification, the old bridge will remain completely closed to all vehicular traffic from 5 am on July 13 as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) undertakes repair work expected to last for two months. During this period, all vehicles will use the new Saraighat Bridge, where two-way traffic movement will be allowed.

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), except passenger buses, travelling between Lower Assam and Upper Assam will be diverted via Baihata Chariali–Kaliabor Tiniali. In addition, commercial goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter or exit Guwahati through the new Saraighat Bridge between 6 am and 10 pm.

Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) travelling from Lower Assam towards Upper Assam through Guwahati will also be diverted to the new Saraighat Bridge instead of the old bridge. Vehicles travelling from Guwahati towards Kamrup and Lower Assam will continue to use the new bridge as usual.

The traffic police have advised commuters from Lower Assam to Upper Assam to consider using the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu as an alternative route and urged those travelling to the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to start their journey well in advance in anticipation of congestion.

Authorities have also prohibited parking on both sides of the road between Jalukbari and the Saraighat Bridge during the repair period. Public buses, ambulances, fire tenders and other emergency vehicles, along with other LMVs, will continue to use the new Saraighat Bridge.

The revised traffic regulations will remain in force until July 31, 2026, after which the situation will be reviewed and further instructions issued. Commuters have been requested to follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary travel through the affected stretch where possible, and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth movement.