Once a conflict zone, BTR now embodies unity and growth: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Asserting a transformative shift in the socio-political landscape of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 6 declared that the once-turbulent BTR has now emerged as a symbol of peace, unity, and development. Speaking at the “Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action” event held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister credited the sustained peace in the region to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord.

“In the last five years, there have been no bombs, no bullets, and no violence in Bodoland. This peace is the result of the Prime Minister’s relentless efforts since 2014,” Sarma told the gathering.

Highlighting his personal engagement with the region, Sarma shared that he has made over 200 visits to BTR in the past five years. He emphasized that these interactions have allowed him to witness firsthand the dramatic transformation that has taken place.

“Bodoland has changed before my eyes. There is peace, there is progress, and soon, I believe, this region will become the fastest-growing economy in Assam,” he added.

The event, organized by the BTR government led by Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro, witnessed the participation of representatives from all 26 communities residing in the region. Sarma praised this inclusive initiative, calling it a critical step toward fostering unity and mutual respect among Bodoland’s diverse population.

“There was a time when fear gripped the streets of BTR. Insurgents held sway, and people feared stepping out of their homes. But after the Bodo Peace Accord, insurgent groups laid down arms and returned to the mainstream. Today, these very individuals are champions of peace,” Sarma remarked.

He recalled how Bodoland was once seen as a “lost territory” due to prolonged unrest, but is now being celebrated as a zone of stability and hope—thanks to collective efforts by the government and local communities.

In a visionary proposal, the Chief Minister also lauded CEM Pramod Boro’s initiative to explore a “Happiness Index” for the region, inspired by Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness framework.

“There was a time when happiness was absent in Bodoland. Today, joy and optimism have returned. This is a remarkable achievement for our people,” Sarma said.

Reinforcing the call for inclusive development, he urged that no community in BTR should feel marginalized or secondary.

“All 26 communities coming together reflect a harmonious future. Bodoland must grow with shared aspirations. Everyone should feel like a first-class citizen,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring that the momentum of peace and progress in Bodoland is sustained. He also assured continued support from both the Assam and central governments for the holistic development of the region.