One arrested with 20,000 Yaba tablets in Silchar joint operation

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the staff of Silchar Police Station, in collaboration with the 38th Battalion Assam Rifles (Srikona), apprehended one person and seized a large consignment of suspected Yaba tablets on Sunday afternoon.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint team conducted an operation at Changkuri Bypass, Silchar, around 2:30 PM, and arrested Rahul Amin (33), son of Late Abdul Kayum, a resident of Panchayat Road, Silchar.

During the operation, the team recovered 20,000 suspected Yaba tablets along with one mobile handset from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

Police officials confirmed that all legal formalities were duly observed, and both the accused and the seized items have been brought to Silchar Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Authorities believe the successful operation marks another significant step in the continuing crackdown against the narcotics trade in Barak Valley.