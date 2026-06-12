One arrested with suspected heroin and 68 drug containers in Assam's Kamrup district

Police arrested a suspected drug supplier and seized suspected heroin along with 68 drug containers during an anti-narcotics operation in Kamrup district on June 12, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the Jorshimuli Police Outpost conducted a raid and apprehended Aminul Ali, a resident of Jorshimuli village, in connection with the case.

According to police, one packet of suspected heroin and 68 drug containers were recovered and seized during the operation.

The raid was led by Officer-in-Charge Anjan Sharma of the Jorshimuli Police Outpost.

Police said the accused was taken into custody and is being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation. Efforts are also underway to ascertain possible links to a wider narcotics distribution network in the area.