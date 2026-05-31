One arrested with suspected narcotics in Assam's Ledo

A man was arrested and suspected narcotic substances were seized during a joint operation conducted by Margherita Police and Ledo Police in Assam's Ledo area on May 30, police said.

The accused, identified as Raju Sonar, a resident of Lazum village under the jurisdiction of Margherita Police Station, was apprehended from the Kalibari area of Ledo following a tip-off.

According to the police, the operation was launched based on information received from a confidential source. The accused was intercepted while allegedly returning from the Ledo-Tikok area.

Police said another individual who was present at the time of the operation managed to flee from the spot.

During the search, police recovered 17 sachets containing suspected narcotic substances weighing approximately 6.71 grams. A Pulsar motorcycle and a scooter were also seized in connection with the case.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized substances and identify others involved in the alleged drug trafficking network, police said.

The arrest forms part of the ongoing anti-drug drive being carried out by law enforcement agencies in the Margherita subdivision.