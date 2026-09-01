One day after fatal crash, another passenger bus meets accident at Assam's Khetri

A passenger bus overturned on the highway at Khetri after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, leaving several passengers with narrow escapes.

The bus, travelling from Guwahati towards Lakhimpur, reportedly met with the accident on a damaged stretch of the highway. The vehicle lost control and overturned on the road, causing panic among the passengers.

The incident comes just a day after a major road accident at Khetri-Nalgedera on August 30, where a passenger-carrying commercial vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming truck. According to reports, six people were killed and three others injured in the crash.

In the August 30 accident, the commercial vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 HC 0716, was reportedly travelling towards Guwahati when the driver lost control. The vehicle crossed the highway divider and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The injured were shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. The collision also brought traffic movement on NH-27 to a standstill, resulting in a long queue of vehicles.

The latest accident at Khetri has once again raised concerns over the condition of the highway and road safety in the area. Further details on injuries, if any, in the latest incident are awaited.