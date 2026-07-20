One dead, over 57,000 affected as Assam floods worsen; Army, IAF on standby for rescue

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday, July 19, claiming one life and affecting more than 57,000 people across seven districts, prompting the state government to place the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on standby for possible evacuation and rescue operations.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a person died in Sivasagar due to the floods, taking the total death toll in this year's deluge to five.

The latest ASDMA flood bulletin said over 57,100 people have been affected in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri districts. The number has more than doubled from nearly 24,000 people affected across four districts on Saturday.

Charaideo remains the worst-hit district, with nearly 24,000 people affected, followed by Dhemaji with over 22,000 and Dibrugarh with more than 4,000 people impacted by floodwaters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government has requested the Army and the Air Force to remain on standby as the flood situation continues to deteriorate in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, the Government of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister also directed four cabinet ministers—Ajanta Neog, Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain—to immediately visit the affected districts to supervise rescue and relief operations and ensure timely assistance reaches every affected family.

"The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief," Sarma said.

The ASDMA said the administration is operating 14 relief camps and relief distribution centres across four districts, where 440 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 10 people from different parts of Charaideo during the day.

Relief materials distributed over the last 24 hours included 58.17 quintals of rice, 10.89 quintals of dal, 3.26 quintals of salt and 326.88 litres of mustard oil.

The floods have inundated 298 villages and damaged 3,874.84 hectares of agricultural land across the state. Floodwaters have also caused damage to embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in several districts.

The Burhidihing river continued to flow above the danger mark at Chenimari in Dibrugarh district's Khowang area, while more than 37,500 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected by the floods, the ASDMA said.