One dead, three critically injured in head-on collision at Halakura Market in Assam’s Dhubri

One person was killed and three others sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision between a truck and a private car at Halakura Market in Assam’s Dhubri district on February 10.



The accident occurred at around 6:30 am on National Highway-17 in front of the Halakura Market Jame Masjid when the car collided with an oncoming truck, police said. The impact was severe, leaving the car badly damaged and trapping the occupants inside.



Local residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured from the wreckage. The driver of the truck reportedly fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the vehicle.



Police identified the deceased as 24-year-old Liza Tiyar, a resident of Dhubri town. The three other occupants of the car sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for treatment. They have been identified as Subhajit Saha, the driver of the car and husband of the deceased, Dilip Bin, and Anjoli Majhi.



Personnel from the Halakura Police Command Post under Golakganj Police Station reached the spot shortly after the incident. A case has been registered in connection with the accident, and both vehicles involved have been seized.



“The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to trace the absconding truck driver,” a police official said.