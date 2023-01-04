A one-half month-old baby of one Hifjur died due to alleged complacency of police in Karimganj created sensation in the area.

The incident took place due to alleged delay in providing medicines to Hifjur’s sick baby due to routine checkup of police at Tongibari village under Ratabari constituency in the district.

Hifjur is a resident of West Tongibari village under Paldahar Gaon Panchayat.

In order to prevent road accidents police was carrying out routine checkup in the area it was then Hifjur’s, a carpenter, bike was stopped for checking his vehicle papers.

Allegedly Hifjur repeatedly told the police about his sick baby and that the medicines he bought were extremely important for the baby at the moment. Hifjur further told the police that he could keep his bike in police custody and even showed the police the papers related to his baby’s sickness.

Allegedly, the police didn’t pay heed to Hifjur’s repeated requests and due to the delay at the check post Hifjur couldn’t cater to the need of the baby.

Reportedly, by the time Hifjur reached home the baby lost its life.

Police have been carrying out routine checkup in every part of Assam to check illegal activities, smuggling and to prevent accidents.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah had said that police seized narcotics and psychotropic substances to the tune of whooping Rs. 407,09,24,600 from January 1, 2022 till December 29, 2022 in the city. As many as 240 cases were registered in this connection and 413 persons were arrested. Police had further recovered 43 motorcycles, 15 heavy motor vehicles and 30 light motor vehicles in this connection and recovered Rs 22,06,055 in this connection.

As many as 27652 case were pending before Guwahati police Commissionerate till December 2022.

However, 34530 cases were previously pending, and 10234 cases are newly registered with the Commissionerate in the year.

As many as 17112 cases are disposed of in the year with disposal percentage of 167.20 per cent.

The Commissionerate saw highest disposal of cases in terms of percentage compared to the last four years.

The Commissionerate witnessed 104.18 per cent of disposal of cases in 2021, 82.21 per cent in 2020, 70.23 per cent in 2019 and 71.01 per cent in 2018.

As many as 20678 cases were registered with various police stations in 2021 with previously pending cases of 35396, 17107 cases were registered in 2020 with previously pending cases of 32354, 20729 cases were registered in 2019 with previously pending cases of 26184, 18436 cases were registered in 2018 with previously pending cases of 20841.

According to the data available with the Guwahati police Commissionerate 56 theft cases were registered across various police stations in Guwahati from December 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

Altogether 24 persons were arrested in this connection.