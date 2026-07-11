One held with 11.75 grams of heroin in anti-drug operation in Guwahati

The Fatasil Ambari Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 11.75 grams of heroin along with a mobile phone during an anti-drug operation in Guwahati.

The operation was carried out near Tini Ali in Ambari, where police intercepted the accused based on specific inputs.

The arrested individual has been identified as Raja Prasad Shah, a resident of Katabari in Guwahati.

Police recovered the suspected heroin and a mobile phone from his possession. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and identify others who may be linked to the drug trafficking network.

The operation is part of the ongoing crackdown by Assam Police against the illegal drug trade across the state.