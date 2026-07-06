One killed, 11 injured in collision between car and auto in Assam's Moran

One person was killed and 11 others were injured, five of them critically, after a Swift Dzire car collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw in the Khatkhati area of Moran in Assam's Dibrugarh district on July 5.

The deceased has been identified as Biren Bhumij, a resident of Sepan Tea Estate, who died on the spot following the impact of the collision.

According to preliminary information, the Swift Dzire, bearing registration number AS-04-X-6168, was travelling from Sivasagar towards Moran when it allegedly rammed into the auto-rickshaw (AS-04-BC-2377), which was heading in the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was extensively damaged.

Police said the auto was carrying 12 passengers, including women and children. All the occupants sustained injuries, with five reported to be in critical condition. They were rushed to a nearby hospital with the help of local residents and the 108 ambulance service, where they are undergoing treatment.

The Swift Dzire was carrying four occupants—two men and two women. None of them sustained injuries in the accident.

On receiving information, Moran Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dantejit Deori and Sub-Inspector Manashjyoti Pathak reached the spot with a police team. Both damaged vehicles were removed from the highway with the help of a crane, following which traffic was restored.

Police have detained the driver of the Swift Dzire for questioning. Officials said both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the crash.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether overspeeding, negligence or any other factor led to the accident.