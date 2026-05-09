One killed, another injured as pickup vehicle plunges off NH-27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao

One person was killed and another sustained serious injury after a Bolero pickup vehicle met with an accident on National Highway-27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district late Friday night, May 8.

The accident took place at Kalachand under the jurisdiction of Maibang Police Station on the Lamding-Silchar stretch of the national highway.

According to police and local sources, the Bolero pickup vehicle, was travelling from Silchar towards Lanka when it reportedly lost control at around 12:30 a.m. and plunged off the highway.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Iftikhar Hussain (37), a resident of Bamun Gaon in Lanka, died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

The handyman travelling in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was first rushed to Maibang Civil Hospital. He was later referred to a hospital in Hojai for advanced treatment after his condition deteriorated.

Family members of the deceased reached Maibang after being informed by the police. According to relatives, Hussain had travelled to Silchar carrying vegetables in the pickup vehicle and was returning home when the accident occurred.