One killed, another seriously injured in road accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a road accident at Chudiningram along National Highway 137 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Saturday, August 15 evening, police said.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 pm in the area under Mahur Police Station, according to reports.

The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Haijeteung Riame, a resident of Impoi village. He sustained critical injuries in the accident and was taken to Mahur Primary Health Centre (PHC), where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another person, 32-year-old Ramsamingbe Newme of Mahur Town, sustained serious injuries in the mishap. He was initially admitted to Mahur PHC and later shifted to Haflong Civil Hospital for further treatment.

The body of Riame was sent to Haflong Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further details about the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.